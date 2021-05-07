Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Rays.
The left-handed hitter hit a homer run off Josh Fleming in the third inning. It was the tenth dinger for the electric Ohtani and he is now slashing .273/.322/.645 in 2021.
