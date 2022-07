Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Marlins.

Angels hitters has very little success against Sandy Alcantara on the night, but Ohtani at least was able to add a little value on the basepaths. The steal was his ninth of the year, and over his last 13 games as a hitter, the two-way superstar is slashing .317/.455/.732 with five homers and 14 RBI.