Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Mariners.

Ohtani reached on a fielder's choice in the seventh inning, then promptly stole second, his first stolen base of the season. In the ninth, Ohtani cut the Mariners' lead to three runs with his homer off Dan Altavilla, but that was where the Angels' offense stopped. The 26-year-old two-way star has collected two homers and seven RBI in five games as a batter this season.