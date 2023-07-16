Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 13-12 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Ohtani continues to be hampered on the mound by a blister and cracked fingernail on his right middle finger, but it's not slowing him down at the plate. He's gone 7-for-17 over his last four contests with two homers, four RBI and a triple in that span. The two-way superstar is slashing .302/.386/.661 with 33 homers, 72 RBI, 65 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 91 contests as a hitter. Manager Phil Nevin also indicated Ohtani should be able to make his next scheduled pitching start, which is tentatively expected to be against the Pirates as long as his troublesome finger cooperates.