Ohtani's next scheduled start has been moved up to Friday against the Royals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani was was originally scheduled to pitch again Sunday against the Royals, but after throwing just 31 pitches Monday because of weather against the Red Sox the right-hander will get bumped up a couple extra days. Ohtani has been outstanding over his four starts with a 0.86 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB over 21 innings of work.