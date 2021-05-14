Ohtani's next start was pushed back due to fatigue Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The Angels have allowed Ohtani to take on as heavy a workload as he can on both sides of the ball this year, though that's required frequent minor adjustments to his schedule. He's reportedly not injured but will need a bit more time before he's ready to return to the mound. He won't start Tuesday against Cleveland as previously scheduled but should be on the mound somewhere between Wednesday and next Friday.
