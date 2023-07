Ohtani will start the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani had been lined up to work Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays, but the Angels will move him up a day following Wednesday's rainout in Detroit. It's a far more favorable matchup for the two-way superstar. Patrick Sandoval will work the nightcap of Thursday's twin-bill at Comerica Park and Chase Silseth will likely get the nod Friday versus Toronto.