Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Starting Sunday at Kansas City
Ohtani's next start will come Sunday when the Angels face the Royals, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Ohtani tossed a gem of a game Sunday against the A's, carrying a perfect game into the seventh inning while striking out 12 batters, giving him his second win of the season. Ohtani's upcoming start against the Royals figures to be a favorable matchup, as the Royals rank 29th in the league in terms of runs scored with 26 over eight games.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not worried about blisters•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Out of lineup again Tuesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Fans 12 in dominant outing•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Homers for third consecutive game•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Back at DH on Friday•
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...