Ohtani's next start will come Sunday when the Angels face the Royals, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani tossed a gem of a game Sunday against the A's, carrying a perfect game into the seventh inning while striking out 12 batters, giving him his second win of the season. Ohtani's upcoming start against the Royals figures to be a favorable matchup, as the Royals rank 29th in the league in terms of runs scored with 26 over eight games.

