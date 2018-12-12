Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Status uncertain for start of camp
Manager Brad Ausmus said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Ohtani (elbow) to be ready for the beginning of spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery in early October and has continued to progress on the right track, though the Angels have refrained from putting any sort of timetable on the 24-year-old since it's abundantly clear the organization is not going to rush him back until he's fully healthy. That shouldn't come as a surprise considering Ohtani will exclusively serve as a DH for the club in 2019 following his elbow procedure. Continue to expect updates on Ohtani's status throughout the winter.
