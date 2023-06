Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners.

Ohtani stretched his hitting streak to seven games, and he's gone 12-for-28 (.429) with three homers and eight RBI in that span. The 28-year-old superstar's long ball Saturday was the Angels' lone run-scoring play. The surge at the plate has lifted Ohtani's slash line to .281/.355/.570 with 18 homers, 46 RBI, 39 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 64 contests.