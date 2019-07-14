Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.

Ohtani drew the walk against Mariners reliever David McKay in the seventh inning, then stole second base and came around to score on a three-run blast by Albert Pujols. The designated hitter is having a strong season with a .298/.352/.556 line with 14 homers, five steals, 38 RBI and 30 runs scored in 55 games.