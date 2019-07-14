Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Steals base, scores run
Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.
Ohtani drew the walk against Mariners reliever David McKay in the seventh inning, then stole second base and came around to score on a three-run blast by Albert Pujols. The designated hitter is having a strong season with a .298/.352/.556 line with 14 homers, five steals, 38 RBI and 30 runs scored in 55 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.