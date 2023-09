Ohtani (oblique) isn't in the Angels' lineup Tuesday against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani was slated to return to the Angels' lineup Monday, but Tuesday will mark his ninth game missed due to tightness in his right oblique. He continues to be listed as day-to-day, but an IL stint could be in the cards for Ohtani if his condition doesn't improve soon. Matt Thaiss will serve as the Angels' designated hitter and bat sixth Tuesday.