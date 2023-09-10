Ohtani (oblique) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

It's the seventh consecutive absence for Ohtani as he continues to manage inflammation in his right oblique. The two-way star won't return to the mound this season due to the torn UCL in his right elbow which will eventually require surgery, but manager Phil Nevin indicated Ohtani could return as the Halos' designated hitter as early as Monday in Seattle, per Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times.