Ohtani (6-4) dominated with eight scoreless innings to earn the win over the Royals on Wednesday. He struck out 13 while allowing just two hits and a walk.

Ohtani followed up a career-best performance at the plate Tuesday with one of his most dominant pitching outings. It's the first time he's gone eight scoreless innings, and the 13 strikeouts marked a career high for the two-way star. He now has a 2.90 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 90:16 K:BB through 68.1 innings overall. Ohtani also went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks at the plate Wednesday, lifting his season slash line to .260/.336/.487 in 298 plate appearances.