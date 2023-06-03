Ohtani (5-2) allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to take the loss Friday versus the Astros. He also went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts as a batter.

Ohtani couldn't get much going on either side of the ball Friday. He's had continued troubles with the long ball -- this was the fourth time in his last seven starts that he's allowed multiple home runs. In those four starts, he's given up a combined 19 runs over 23 innings. Ohtani's now gone three starts without a win, and his ERA is up to 3.30 with a 1.01 WHIP and 96:29 K:BB through 71 innings over 12 starts. The two-way star is next scheduled to take the mound versus the Mariners next week.