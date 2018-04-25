Ohtani allowed four runs on six hits and five walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in Tuesday's win over the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Ohtani exited after just two innings due to a blister his last time out, and though that issue subsided, he didn't seem to have his best stuff most of the night Tuesday. The five walks, six hits and four runs were all his worst marks in any of his four starts. Even still, the 23-year-old left in line for the win and struck out seven to raise his K/9 up to 11.51. His next start on the hill figures to come next week in a home series against the Orioles.