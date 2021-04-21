Ohtani pitched four scoreless innings on one hit and six walks while striking out seven in the win Tuesday against the Rangers. He did not factor in the decision.

There are two sides to the story for Ohtani on Tuesday. He managed to get through four innings on his limited pitch count without allowing any runs and fanning seven. However, his six walks are concerning. The two-way player has struggled in the past with command issues and his high walk rate seems to be a consistent issue, especially coming against one of the worst offenses in the league. He has 11 walks in 8.2 innings this season.