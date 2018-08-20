Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Successful sim game
Ohtani (elbow) threw 29 pitches in a simulated game Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
He faced both left-handed and right-handed hitters and the Angels said everything went well. This was a big step, as he had previously been throwing bullpen sessions. He continues to work toward a potential return to the mound in September. The next step could be a lengthier sim game or a rehab assignment.
