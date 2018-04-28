Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Suffers mild ankle sprain Friday
Ohtani sustained a mild left ankle sprain and was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees.
Luis Valbuena pinch hit for Ohtani in the bottom of the seventh inning, as he apparently sustained the injury on his broken bat groundout in the fifth inning. The fact the Angels have already classified it as a mild sprain and listed him as day-to-day is a relatively good sign, but his lineup availability for the rest of the series against the Yankees is now in question, as is his next start on the mound, slated for Tuesday against the Orioles.
