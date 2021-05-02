Ohtani went 0-for-4 with a walk, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 10-5 win over Seattle on Saturday.

Ohtani didn't manage to collect a hit in the contest, but he still contributed amidst a big day by the Angels offense. The two-way star scored the game's first run on a Mike Trout homer in the first inning, then knocked in a run with a groundout in the second. Ohtani has been among the game's elite offensive performers through the early stages of the campaign, racking up eight homers, 20 RBI, 19 runs and four stolen bases while slashing .271/.314/.625.