Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mariners.

Ohtani didn't get on the basepaths until the ninth inning, where he laced a single and promptly stole second. It's his seventh stolen base of the year, but more notably his third in nine games since the All-Star break. During that span, the 25-year-old has hit .250 (7-for-28) with four runs scored, two RBI and five walks.

More News
Our Latest Stories