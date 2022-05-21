Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a run, a walk, a stolen base and three strikeouts in Friday's loss to Oakland.

It was a frustrating night for the two-way star, as he fanned multiple times for the fourth straight game. However, Ohtani provided some fantasy value with a first-inning walk that was followed by a stolen base and subsequently turned into a run. Over his past four games, Ohtani has gone 2-for-17 with 10 strikeouts, and the Angels have lost all four contests.