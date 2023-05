Ohtani went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Sunday in a loss to Cleveland.

Ohtani knocked an RBI single in the ninth inning to bring the Angels to within two runs, and he then moved into scoring position by stealing second base. The theft was the sixth of the campaign for the two-way star, though it was his first in over two weeks. Ohtani has also slugged eight homers, so he's currently on pace for the second 20-20 campaign of his career.