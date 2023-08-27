Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two walks, two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases against the Mets in Saturday's 5-3 victory.

Though Ohtani has been ruled out from pitching again this season due to an elbow injury, he's continued to take his spot in the batting order as the Angels' designated hitter. Since being pulled early from the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader, Ohtani has gone 4-for-10 at the dish with three doubles and a triple while starting at DH in each of Los Angeles' three contests. With his two thefts Saturday, the two-way star is up to 19 on the campaign to go along with 44 homers, putting him one steal away from his second career 40-20 effort. Only seven players in MLB history have ever logged multiple 40-20 seasons in their career.