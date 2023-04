Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.

All three of Ohtani's hits Saturday were singles, allowing him multiple opportunities to utilize his speed on the basepaths. The two-way star stole second and then third base in the eighth inning, but the Angels were unable to bring him home. Ohtani has five thefts on the campaign to pair with his six homers. He's one of 10 players in MLB to thus far collect at least five in each category.