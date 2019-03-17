Ohtani (elbow) took batting practice in the cage Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani reported no issues after taking batting practice from a coach for the first time this spring. He also did some throwing. The plan is for Ohtani to continue taking regular BP in the cage for a while before progressing to the field. While he's making encouraging progress, the 24-year-old is still expected to remain sidelined through April.

