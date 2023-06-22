Ohtani (6-3) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out 12 over seven innings, but he took the loss Wednesday versus the Dodgers.

Ohtani also went 0-for-3 at the plate, and Luis Rengifo had the only two hits for the Angels in a 2-0 loss. The one blemish on Ohtani's line was Freddie Freeman's fourth-inning solo home run. This was Ohtani's fifth start with 10-plus strikeouts this season. The strong outing lowered his ERA to 3.13 with a 1.04 WHIP and 117:37 K:BB over 89 innings through 15 starts. The two-way star is next expected to take the mound at home versus the White Sox next week.