Ohtani (1-1) pitched six innings against Oakland on Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five and taking the loss.

Ohtani didn't appear to be phased by pitching a day later than planned after transportation issues caused him to be scratched Thursday. The right-hander kept Oakland off the scoreboard for five innings before allowing a run in the sixth frame. He was chased in the seventh, however, after giving up a pair of walks and a single without retiring a batter. Ohtani ended up with the loss despite notching his second quality start of the campaign. He has pitched to a 2.72 ERA and 50:26 K:BB across 36.1 innings this season while also smashing 15 home runs as a batter. Ohtani's next start will likely come at home against the Mariners next week.