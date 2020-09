Ohtani is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

The Angels are facing a lefty (Framber Valdez) and just played a doubleheader Saturday, so it seems like a decent time to get Ohtani a rest. Ohtani has mostly struggled at the dish this season with a .192/.297/.367 batting line, and it's fair to wonder if the strained flexor pronator mass is playing a part.