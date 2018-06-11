Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Team disputes Tommy John claims
General manager Billy Eppler said "there have been no changes in Ohtani's (elbow) diagnosis and neither our physicians nor medical staff have recommended (Tommy John surgery) or said it's likely," Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
It was reported earlier by Pedro Gomez of ESPN that the two-way superstar, who was placed on the disabled list Friday with a Grade 2 UCL sprain, would "probably" need Tommy John surgery to address the partial ligament tear in his right elbow. However, the Angels have since refuted that claim, confirming that they will reevaluate Ohtani in three weeks before determining the next step in his recovery. Surgery is certainly still on the table for the 23-year-old, but the Angels are hoping that Ohtani will be able to avoid the dreaded procedure with non-surgical methods of recovery. If Ohtani were ultimately forced to undergo surgery, he would likely be sidelined until 2020. He could return to the mound after the All-Star break if he avoids surgery, but either way, he's set for an extended absence.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Tommy John surgery feared•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Placed on DL with UCL sprain•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Expected to miss next start•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Team downplays blister issue•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Exits with blister•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Exits game with trainers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana