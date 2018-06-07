Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Team downplays blister issue
Angels manager Mike Scioscia said the blister Ohtani suffered on his right middle finger during his start Wednesday against the Royals isn't as severe as the one the rookie dealt with in April, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani lasted four innings Wednesday before being pulled due to the blister, taking a no-decision while giving up one run on four hits and three walks and striking out four in the Angels' victory. The 23-year-old occasionally battled blisters during his time in Japan, so it's somewhat unsettling that he's already been removed in two outings this season on account of the same issue. Fortunately for Ohtani, the Angels don't believe the latest occurrence is cause for major concern, and if Scioscia's assessment of the situation is correct, the right-hander may not even be forced to skip a start. After leaving his April 17 outing against the Red Sox with the blister, Ohtani was cleared to take the hill the following week on his normal six days' rest. Ohtani is tentatively lined up to make his next turn June 13 in Seattle.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...