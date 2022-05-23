Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday in the Angels' 4-1 win over the Athletics.

Ohtani's leadoff long ball in the bottom of the first inning staked the Angels to an early 1-0 lead that the team maintained the rest of the way. He's now up to nine home runs on the season, placing him behind only Mike Trout (12) for the team lead.