Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.

Ohtani reached on an infield single in the third inning, drove in a run on a fifth-inning single, and added an RBI double in the ninth. The 29-year-old superstar compiled an impressive .319/.426/.593 slash line in August, hitting five home runs, eight doubles, 13 RBI, 19 runs and seven steals. While it's certainly disappointing that Ohtani won't be returning to the mound this season due to a torn UCL in his right elbow, his work at the plate serves as a valuable consolation prize.