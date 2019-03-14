Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Throwing at 30 percent
Ohtani (elbow) made 55 throws from 50 feet Wednesday and estimated that he was tossing the baseball at about 30-percent intensity, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
At this point in his rehab from Tommy John surgery, Ohtani is hitting soft toss nearly every day and throwing off flat ground three times a week. It's expected that he'll gradually increase the intensity and distance of his long-toss sessions in the weeks to come, but there's no clear timeline for him to resume mound work. He could advance to facing live pitching before camp ends in late March, but the Angels have already dismissed the possibility of Othani being ready to handle designated-hitter duties for the big club at any point in April.
