Ohtani (elbow) has started throwing bullpen sessions, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

In a Q&amp;A session, Angels general manager Billy Eppler indicated that Ohtani tossed a bullpen Monday and another Friday morning. The Friday session consisted of "15 pitches...fastballs only," according to Eppler. The news is in line with reports earlier in April suggesting that Ohtani's return to the mound was imminent. It also bodes well for the possibility that the Angels' ace could be ready to pitch in games by the time the 2020 season gets underway.

