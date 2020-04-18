Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Throwing bullpen sessions
Ohtani (elbow) has started throwing bullpen sessions, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
In a Q&A session, Angels general manager Billy Eppler indicated that Ohtani tossed a bullpen Monday and another Friday morning. The Friday session consisted of "15 pitches...fastballs only," according to Eppler. The news is in line with reports earlier in April suggesting that Ohtani's return to the mound was imminent. It also bodes well for the possibility that the Angels' ace could be ready to pitch in games by the time the 2020 season gets underway.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Nearing mound work•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could throw off mound soon•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could pitch from start of season•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Expected to continue throwing•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Will pitch once per week•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Experimenting with leg kick•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The scarcities at starting pitcher and relief pitcher were readily apparent in our latest Head-to-Head...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Calhoun
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Advanced stats primer for pitchers
Here are some of the key advanced stats to look at for pitchers and shows you how to use them...
-
Mailbag: Roto merits; Stanton's value
Is Trea Turner a deserving first-rounder? Why do ADP results vary so much from site to site?...
-
Prospect Profile: Vaughn's fast track
White Sox prospect Andrew Vaughn profiles as a dangerous hitter who may be ready soon.