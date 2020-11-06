Ohtani has been throwing for approximately a month and has reached 120 feet, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani remains somewhat limited but has been able to throw at 75 to 80 percent effort. The Angels expect him to enter spring training as a two-way player. Of course, he was expected to be a two-way player this year as well, but he wound up allowing seven runs while recording just five outs over a pair of starts before the Angels shut him down from throwing. The team will hope that putting his Tommy John surgery another year in the rearview mirror and going through a normal offseason and spring buildup process will bring different results this time around.