Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Throws another bullpen session
Ohtani (elbow) threw 20 fastballs in a light bullpen session Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Ohtani hasn't pitched in a game since early June, but he's thrown several bullpen sessions over the last two weeks. He's expected to face live hitting at some point next week as he continues his progress towards a potential return to the mound in September.
