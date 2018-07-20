Ohtani managed to play catch from 60 feet Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

After being cleared to begin a throwing program Thursday, Ohtani successfully threw for the first time since suffering a right elbow injury. Manager Mike Scioscia stated Ohtani will likely throw every other day moving forward, and he expects Ohtani to take the hill before the seasons end barring any setbacks, per Ardaya.

