Ohtani did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk over five innings against the Cardinals. He struck out 13.

Ohtani now leads the league with 59 strikeouts on the season. The two-way superstar is also tied for seventh with a 0.87 WHIP. However, the right-hander has now allowed nine runs over his last 11 innings, after allowing just two runs over his previous five starts. The former AL MVP is tentatively slated to face the Astros at home in his next start.