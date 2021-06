Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Sunday in the Angels' 5-3 loss to the Tigers.

The 414-foot blast off Casey Mize in the fifth inning was Ohtani's 23rd of the season, tying him with the Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero for the MLB lead. Ohtani will likely remain in the lineup as a designated hitter in the Angels' next game Tuesday at home versus the Giants before he returns to the mound in the series finale Wednesday for his 11th start of the season as a pitcher.