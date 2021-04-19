Ohtani (blister) will be limited to around 75 pitches during Tuesday's start against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Ohtani will be somewhat limited in just his second start of the season. Manager Joe Maddon also stated that Ohtani won't be hitting Tuesday, "just in case something went awry early and we had to scramble with a short bench, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.