Ohtani (arm) will continue as the Angels' primary designated hitter going forward, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He is expected to be with the team when it opens a six-game trip in Seattle on Tuesday. Ohtani had an MRI on his right arm after Sunday's brief start in which his fastball dipped from its customary 95-96 mph range to 89 mph in his final pitches. It sounds like the Angels won't be deploying Ohtani as a pitcher anytime soon, but that isn't necessarily the worst development for his 2020 fantasy value, given his ineffectiveness on the mound this year and his upside as a hitter. He has a .281/.345/.528 slash line with 42 home runs and 23 steals in 228 MLB games, but his 32.1 percent strikeout rate and 3.6 percent walk rate in 28 plate appearances this season are career-worst marks.