Ohtani (ankle) will likely serve as the Angels' designated hitter Tuesday against the Orioles and will make his next pitching start during the series against the Mariners from April 4 to April 6, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani's injured ankle is reportedly progressing well, but the Angels will not rush him back to the mound before he is fully ready. Manager Mike Scioscia expects him to be in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Orioles, but he'll have his scheduled start pushed back at least three days into the team's three-game weekend series in Seattle. Nick Tropeano will now pitch Tuesday with Andrew Heaney being moved up to Wednesday.