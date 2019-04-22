Ohtani (elbow) is expected to take part in live batting practice at Angel Stadium sometime this week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

While Ohtani has been taking batting practice with the team and running the bases, he's yet to see live pitching. That's slated to change later in the week, as he could begin live batting practice as soon as Wednesday according to skipper Brad Ausmus. Ohtani's return date remains up in the air, although his activation from the injured list figures to depend on how he looks and feels against professional pitchers.