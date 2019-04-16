Ohtani (elbow) won't be required to begin a rehab assignment but will instead face live pitching in simulated games, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani was cleared to begin live hitting after meeting with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday, and general manager Billy Eppler has since revealed that Ohtani will take part in sim games instead of embarking on a rehab assignment. He remains in line for a return from the injured list sometime in May, according to Eppler.