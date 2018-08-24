Ohtani (elbow) will toss a bullpen session Friday, and he's slated to pitch a simulated game sometime next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Ohtani threw a successful simulated game Monday as he continues to rehab from a UCL sprain. If he manages to complete both throwing sessions without issue, expect Ohtani to toss a longer sim game or embark on a minor-league rehab stint in the near future.