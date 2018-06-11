There is concern within the Angels organization that Ohtani (elbow), who is recovering from a Grade 2 sprain of his right UCL, will require Tommy John surgery, Pedro Gomez of ESPN reports.

When the Angels placed Ohtani on the 10-day disabled list Friday, the team announced that the star rookie's status would be re-evaluated in three weeks after he received a stem-cell injection and platelet-rich plasma treatment to address the partial ligament tear. It sounds like the organization will wait until the end of the month to see how Ohtani's elbow responds to the treatment, but Gomez said that those close to the situation believe that surgery is "probably" inevitable. If Ohtani does need to go under the knife, it would spell an end to his 2018 season, and would likely keep him sidelined for the entire 2019 campaign as well. In the event Ohtani avoids a procedure on the elbow, he likely wouldn't be available to pitch until after the All-Star break at the earliest, dimming his outlook in single-season formats.