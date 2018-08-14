Ohtani (elbow) threw a 33-pitch bullpen session at around 70 percent Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani stated that he felt good following his latest throwing session, as he's still rehabbing a Grade 2 UCL sprain in his throwing elbow. Although he continues to serve as a viable option in the designated hitter slot, a return to the mound prior to the end of the season isn't out of the question, especially if he continues to make solid progress. Ohtani's next step will be to face live hitters.

More News
Our Latest Stories