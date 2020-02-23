Play

Ohtani (elbow) threw off a mound Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Although the throwing session was described as "basically just playing catch off the mound," it represents another step in a positive direction for Ohtani as he completes his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Per Bollinger, the Japanese star remains on track to toss his first "real" bullpen session in mid-March. In the meantime, Ohtani will focus on hitting -- he's slated to begin the season as the Angels' primary DH.

