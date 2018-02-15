Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Tosses bullpen Thursday
Ohtani (ankle, elbow) threw his first official bullpen Thursday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Ohtani also took batting practice Wednesday, and the two-way superstar remains on track to be fully operational for the start of spring training. He shouldn't face any restrictions in camp, though the Angels may ultimately choose to monitor his workload seeing as he spent all offseason working his way back from a pair of injuries (an ankle injury that required surgery in October along with a Grade 1 UCL sprain).
